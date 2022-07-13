VIROQUA—Laura Marie (Ring) Muleski Barden, age 89, of Viroqua, WI and formerly of Woodstock, IL passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022. Laura was born on July 30, 1932, in Evanston, IL, and attended high school in Antioch, IL. She married Marvin Muleski (deceased, 1970) and they had five children, they later divorced. She then married Donald Barden (deceased, 1996) and they had two children, they later divorced.

Laura spent her entire life doing for others. She raised six kids, pickled, canned, froze, or preserved almost every fruit and vegetable known to mankind. She worked at hospitals her entire career helping patients as a Nursing Assistant or making sure that all of the departments were fully stocked when she worked in the central supply department. She loved to garden, watch birds, bicycling, and could play a mean game of gin. More than anything, Laura loved spending time with her family. She loved with her whole heart, no matter who you were, you were family to her; something she taught all of her children.

Laura was happiest when she was outside in nature. When we would take her out and drive through Amish country, she would say to us, “God’s favorite colors must be blue and green because He put it everywhere!”

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.” Romans 8:18

Laura is survived by her two brothers: Wally (Vicki) Ring of Dothan, AL and Edward Ring of Sugar Camp; her loving children: Daniel (Maggie) Muleski of Wisconsin Rapids, Linda Broederdorf of Onalaska, LouAnn Monson of Viroqua, LaDonna Biederman of La Crosse, David (Sara) Barden of Lodi, and Lisa (Paul) Raebel of Pewaukee; fourteen grandchildren: Travis (Jamie) Anderle, Trisha Svoboda, Nathan (Mary) Muleski, Kristina (Sean) Cleveland, Melissa (Chris) Dwyer, Michael (Kelly Ann) Broederdorf, Tony (Kelly) Groves, Vanessa (Florent Signoret) Monson, Brandon (Katherine) Biederman, Renee Biederman, Angela (Jonathan Schwarz) Biederman, Jonah Barden, Alec Raebel and Erin Raebel; and thirteen great-grandchildren and counting; and eighteen nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Norman and Ethel Ring; brother, Lester Ring; sisters: Elizabeth Ritt, Arvis Nelson and Aleeta Osmond; her son, Michael Muleski; and grandson, Andrew Biederman.

Laura’s Celebration of Life was held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Warren Funeral Home & Cemetery in Gurnee, IL. Visitation was from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., memorial service at 3:00 p.m., with burial immediately following the service. Following the burial, a meal was served at The Shanty, Wadsworth, IL. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate funds to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice in memory of Laura Barden.