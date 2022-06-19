HOUSTON, Minn. — Lauren “Mort” LaFleur, 82, passed away on June 16, 2022, in the comfort of his log home surrounded by his loving family.

Mort was born May 30, 1940, to Michael and Elaine LaFleur of La Crosse. He graduated from Logan High School in 1959. Mort married his high school sweetheart, Sue and they were blessed with three children, Laurie, Toni, and Julie.

Mort joined the Marine Corps at the age of 18 and remained loyal to the National Guard for 36 years, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major. While enjoying a lifelong career as an inspector for the Wisconsin State Department of Agriculture, Mort became acquainted with many farmers in the area. During deer season, Mort’s thriving side business, “Mort’s Deer Processing” drew hunters from all over and was well known for its professionalism and skill. Mort’s enthusiasm for the outdoors and active lifestyle led him to meet people and spend time running, hiking, and traveling worldwide. He loved his many dogs over the years, especially his beloved Airedales.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille (Sue); daughters: Laurie Delaney (Bruce); Toni Biasi (Anthony) and Julie La Fleur; grandchildren: Jenny Delaney, Amanda Peery (Steve); Joseph Biasi (Maddie Lewis); Rachel Callahan (Kyle), Nina Biasi; and nephew, Michael LaFleur (Kelly); and niece, Jamie Nelson.

Mort is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Michael.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 24, at 2:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. So, La Crosse, WI 54601 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited for a get together immediately following at the La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Pkwy, La Crescent, Minn.