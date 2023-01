GALESVILLE — Laurena Viola Hovell, 92, of Galesville passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2022, at Hearten House III in Holmen. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drugan’s Castle Mound, W7665 Sylvester Road, Holmen. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.