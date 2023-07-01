LA CRESCENT, MN—Laurie Ann Sholes was escorted by angels through death on June 25th, 2023 at the age of 62 years old. Born in Caledonia, MN, she grew up on her family’s farm outside Brownsville, MN. She attended high school in Caledonia and then studied at Western Technical College in La Crosse, WI. She worked for many years in medical transcription, and was a teacher of the subject for a short time. She worked at Gundersen Health System and, later, as a Health Unit Coordinator at Mayo Clinic Health System, both in La Crosse. She lived out her years in Brownsville and La Crescent, MN. Laurie was an energetic and loving person who also enjoyed creating visual art.