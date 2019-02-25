Laurita Mae Pingel, 87, of Tomah died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Tomah Memorial Hospital.
She was born Feb. 11, 1932, to Edwin and Ella (Schendel) Gruen in town of Wilton. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith. She was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1949. She started working at Union Camp Factory right after graduation. After eyes met at ages four and six, true love began. On Labor Day, Sept. 3, 1951, Laurita was united in marriage to Howard R. Pingel at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and have been laboring ever since. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and served on the Mary Circle. Laurita had the heart of a caretaker, working for the Tomah Care Center for 35 years, as a certified nursing assistant, along with endless hard-working years on their farm. Throughout the years she has volunteered at Sunset Ridge, the Morrow Home, Tomah Care Center, Greenfield House and Touch of Home. She was also a member of the Monroe County Homemakers and the National Farmers Organization. She loved to socialize with her friends, looking forward to the weekly Friday visits and collected special cards for them, always going out of her way to make people feel special. Laurita always loved petting her favorite furry kitty cat, feeding birds and watching the hummingbirds. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards and games with family and friends. She was a loving wife and mother and even though she could be stern at times, there was never a lack of love and through her husband’s tender eyes, he saw the most beautiful wife and mother in the world. She was a very caring and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and godmother.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Howard of Tomah; daughters, Debra (Jeffrey) Verkuilen of Appleton, Wis., and DeAnna (Edward) Raiten of Tomah; grandchildren, Traci (Steve) Fuerst, Jason Verkuilen, Sean Verkuilen, Jamie Mitchell, Heather Raiten, Melanie Raiten and Jesse Raiten; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Izabela and Grayce Verkuilen, Logan and Laken Mitchell, Jaelynn Nelson, Alexxander Raiten, Ryder Raiten; godchildren, Cathy Braund, Robert Pedersen, Mike Schendel, Judy Standifer, Janet Kuehl and Blaine Meyer; brother-in-law, Gene Pedersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Edward Gruen; sisters, Bertha Mitchell, Vera Von Haden; sisters-in-law, Anita Gruen, Marie Pedersen and Lois Pingel; and a brother-in-law, Gerhardt Von Haden.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus is officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, at the church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.