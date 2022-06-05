HOLMEN, Wis. — LaVerel June Thesing of Holmen passed away May 30, 2022, at Mulder Health Care in West Salem, Wis. A complete obituary is available online at couleecremation.com. Her request was to be cremated with no services.
