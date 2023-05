LaVern R. Miller, 85, of Stoddard entered the gates of Heaven on May 3, 2023. A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Rev. Silas Schmitzer will officiate. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m., until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.