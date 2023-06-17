LA CROSSE—LaVerne E. Ness, 97 of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her residence in Eagle Crest South Living Community. She was born February 8, 1926, in the Town of Greenfield, WI to Elroy and Florence (Krause) Lamke.

LaVerne served in the United States Army Nurses Corps from August 16, 1944, until her honorable discharge in August of 1947. In 1949, she married Paul Ness, and he preceded her in death in 1983. LaVerne had taught at Western Technical College for 30 years. She was a member of Sigma Tau Nursing Sorority.

LaVerne was an avid gardener for most of her life and enjoyed quilting and crafting, but she will be most remembered for the care and love she showed everyone around her.

LaVerne is survived by her son, Jeffrey Ness (fiance, Denise Carr) of Holmen; three grandchildren: Alexander Ness of La Crosse, Jacob Ness of Onalaska, Jessica Ness of La Crosse and their mom, Jacqueline Ness; two great-granddaughters: Sierra and Skye. LaVerne is also survived by two sisters: Elaine Hanson of Mountain View, CA and Geraldine Schultz of Grove City, OH, along with a brother, Joel Lamke of Racine, WI. In addition to her husband Paul, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Lamke and a sister, Vivian Strong of La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 23rd at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse with Rev. Phil Waselik officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the services.