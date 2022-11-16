DURAND — Laverne J. Sabelko, age 86, of Durand died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Menomonie.

Laverne was born on Feb. 28, 1936, in the Town of Lima, rural Durand. He was the son of Andrew and Eleanor (Prissel) Sabelko. Laverne grew up in the Town of Lima and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Lima in 1954. In his early years, Laverne worked various jobs in Racine and Minneapolis before returning home to farm in the Arkansaw area. Laverne married Patricia Burns on May 29, 1965, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in South St. Paul, Minnesota. Together, they farmed and raised their family in Arkansaw. They retired from farming and moved into the city of Durand in 2002. In retirement, Laverne worked for the city of Durand in the summer mowing. He was always proud of helping the neighbors with their leaves in the fall. Laverne spent many years being the sole health care provider for his wife, Patricia, when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Laverne enjoyed farming, gardening, playing cards and watching birds. He was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan. Most of all, Laverne loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Laverne is survived by his children: Kathy (Randy) Anderson of Danbury, Connecticut, Michael (Tracy) of Menomonie and Joe (Jen) of Las Vegas, Nevada; six grandchildren: Kaylee, Randy Jr., Marlie, Keavin, Tommy and Keegan, siblings; Leon (Vivian), MaryAnn (Bill) Bailey, Francis (Marlene), Lola (Dennis) Johns and Dennis (JoAnne); sister-in-law, Jo-Ann (Tom) Heinsch; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia and siblings: Priscilla (Don) Neis and Gerald (Kathy) Sabelko.

The family would like to send a special thank you to all the caregivers for all the health care services provided over the years and to Steve and the neighbors for all the additional support.

Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arkansaw with Rev. Junabe V. Villapaz officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.