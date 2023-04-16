STODDARD - LaVerne J. Sandwick, 95, of Stoddard, passed away at home with his family by his side on Wednesday April 12, 2023. LaVerne was born September 26, 1927, to Harold and Florence (Hall) Sandvick Sr. at his grandma Hall's home in Romance, Wis. LaVerne was the second child of nine. He grew up in Romance and Purdy and graduated 8th grade from the Romance School. He hauled milk for the Purdy Cheese Factory at the age of 16, followed by the Genoa Cheese Factory. LaVerne married Garnet Dennison on February 14, 1950, at the Stoddard United Methodist Church. In 1952, LaVerne was drafted to the Army. Upon returning home he started his long work with Williams Construction in La Crosse as a Cement Finisher, retiring from Steiger Construction as a Cement Finisher. After retiring from cement work, he continued on as he had many friends along the way who always know LaVerne was there for the job — Bob & Chuck Mueller, Charles Cina and more. LaVerne was a member of the Stoddard American Legion for over 60 years.

Those that knew LaVerne know how much he had a passion for horses. Starting at the age of nine plowing fields on his family farm and later in life several more horses came along. He enjoyed training horses and showing them. We all know that one thing he loved was his car, he loved his Cadillacs. He still drove his Cadillac at the age of 95.

LaVerne is survived by his wife, Garnet; two children: Cindy (Fred) Levendoski, Jim (Deb) Sandwick; one son-in-law, Terry Fosdal; four grandchildren: Terry (Tina Dahl) Levendoski, Ellen (Steve) House, Justin (Mischa) Sandwick, Kara Fosdal; three great-grandchildren: Macy House, Ryan House, Emilia Sandwick; two brothers: Ray (Val) Sandvick and Roy (Iris) Sandvick; one sister, Hazel Gouwens; one sister-In-law, Shirley Sandvick.

LaVerne was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cathy Fosdal; sisters: Beulah Nordstrom, Anita Malin, Elenore (Charmaine) Oliver; and brothers: Archie and Harold Sandvick Jr.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Stoddard American Legion Hall. A prayer service will be held at 12:00 noon officiated by Rev. Ethan Larson. Burial will be in the Stoddard Cemetery with military honors by the Stoddard American Legion Post #315.