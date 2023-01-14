WEST SALEM—LaVerne Loretta Ciechanowski departed this earthly life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the age of 84 at her home in West Salem, WI. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 11:00a.m. at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, 210 W. Hamlin Street, West Salem. Father Joe Richards and Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven, Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem and at 10:00a.m. until time of mass, Tuesday at the Church. Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.