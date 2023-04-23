WHITEHALL — Laverne M. Pientok, age 93, of Whitehall, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Saint John's Catholic Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall.

Visitation will be Monday, April 24, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall followed by a Christian prayer service and a rosary at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.