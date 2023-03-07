LaVonne Beverly Zietlow was welcomed into the heavenly mansion Jesus prepared for her, on March 4, 2023. LaVonne was born on November 22, 1934 to Earl and Emma (Stellner) Hoeth and became a child of God through the waters of Holy Baptism at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Stoddard, on February 17, 1935. She was confirmed in the Christian faith on April 2, 1950 at Trinity Evangelical and Reformed Church, Mormon Coulee. She attended Mormon Coulee School and graduated from Central High School, LaCrosse in 1952. Central was where she met the love of her life, Donald Zietlow. They married on May 14, 1955 and were blessed with a daughter, Vicky, and sons, Scott and Steven.

For a time, LaVonne and Don lived in rural LaCrosse County, where Don farmed with his step-father. LaVonne worked at Universal Photo, and later at Kauma’s Clothing Store. Over the years, Don became a successful businessman, and LaVonne was right at his side, providing support, hosting parties, and giving her ever-present encouragement. She also found her own niche in the community, volunteering faithfully for the American Red Cross. She was recognized by the national president and CEO in 2015, for over thirty years of organizing and running its local blood drives. Most importantly, LaVonne loved being with her family. She and Don hosted countless family gatherings throughout the year. They even had four ice cream makers, just for summer gatherings! Always a gifted artist, LaVonne was well-known for her hand-made cards, celebrating birthdays and other big events in the lives of friends and relatives.

An incredibly generous and caring person, she provided financial support for countless charities and ministries, especially First Evangelical Lutheran Church and School and Luther High School. If a worthwhile project emerged in the LaCrosse area, LaVonne was probably involved in some way, shape, or form. She was a kind and caring person who will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Earl Hoeth; a sister, Mrs. Shirley Brye; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Helen and Stanley Sanwick; brother-and-sister-in-law: Pastor David and Carol Zietlow; her son, Steven; a grandson, Payton Zietlow; a grandson-in-law, Ryan Donovan and two great-grandsons: Kale Donovan and Ari Renneberg. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Don; her daughter and son-in-law: Vicky and Dan Kunz; son and daughter-in-law: Drs. Scott and Jill Zietlow; daughter-in-law, Amy Zietlow; brother and sister-in-law: Merlin and Rusty Hoeth; brother-in-law, Mike Brye; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM on Friday, March 10 and from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 11. Funeral services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM on March 11. For those unable to attend in-person, Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home will have a link for live streaming or later viewing of the service on their website, www.schumacher-kish.com. Simply click on LaVonne’s obituary there. A private committal service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, First Evangelical Lutheran School, First Light Early Learning Center, Luther High School, or the American Red Cross.

Matthew 25:23 Well done, good and faithful servant! Revelation 2:10 Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life.