PAPILLION, Neb. — Lavonne “Bonnie” Decheine (born Lavonne Olive Peterson) passed away on April 27, 2022, in Papillion, Nebraska, after an extended illness.

She left this world how she lived in it, with joy and sweetness in her heart, surrounded by her husband and five children.

Bonnie was born February 27, 1934, and raised by her parents: Roy and Olivia Peterson with a sister and three brothers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from Edison High School in 1952. In 1953, she married her husband of 68 years, David Decheine.

Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many. She was known for having a great sense of humor and was joyful and kind to all she encountered even as her illness progressed.

This world lost a bright and caring soul, but is better for having had her for 88 years.

In addition to her husband, David she is survived by her five children: Paul Decheine, Jeffery (Cindy) Decheine, Kathleen (Jim) Gerke, Mary Hayner and Laura (Robert) Didlake; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings and their spouses; son-in-law, Kevin Hayner, and an infant daughter, Carol Jane.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.