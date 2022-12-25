MINNESOTA CITY—LaVonne Kay “Punkie” Mikrut, 75 of Minnesota City, died peacefully, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her home.

LaVonne was born April 6, 1947, to Glen and Rose (Samson) Gundeson. She graduated from Fountain City High School and then attended Winona Vo-Tech for accounting. On June 8, 1968, she married Robert Cisewski, Sr. LaVonne worked for Xcel Energy for her entire career. Following the death of her husband in 2001, she retired. On October 27, 2007, she married Richard Mikrut. At that time, she went back to work, helping to manage their companies, Mikrut Properties and Seven Rivers Intermodal Terminals. She was a member of St. Casmir Parish for several years.

LaVonne enjoyed mowing lawn, running small equipment, watching the wildlife out her window and checking Facebook. Her grandchildren were her true pride and joy. She loved going to all of their sporting events and being the loudest cheerleader in the crowd.

She is survived by her husband, Rich; two children: Laurie (Colin) Rath of Arcadia and Bob (Jenny) Cisewski of Winona; five grandchildren: Jake (Chelsea) Cisewski, Cody (Kylie) Hundorf, Coltin Rath, Emily Rath and Hunter Cisewski; sister-in-law, Mavis Whiteford; and her four-legged companion, Moki.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Cisewski, Sr.; two grandsons: Jesse Cisewski and Joshua Hundorf; brother, Vernon (LaVonne) Gunderson; and a sister, Kay (Alton) Semling.

Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Casimir Catholic Church with the Reverend Mark McNea officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m., until the time of Mass. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in a private family service. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center—Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements, www.hofffuneral.com.