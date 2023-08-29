BANGOR—LaVonne M. “Bonnie” Tart, 82, of Bangor, passed away on August 22, 2023, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, 210 W. Hamlin St., West Salem. Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of Mass, Saturday, at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Health System, Franciscan Healthcare, Hospice Program or the Bangor Alumni Scholarship Program.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and more information may be found at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com