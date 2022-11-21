CHIPPEWA FALLS — LaVonne M. Ramlet, 87, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer, while under the care of Heartland Hospice.

LaVonne was born November 12, 1935, in the town of Shelby, Wis., to Mildred (Helke) and John Herlitzka. She graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse in 1953, and went on to work as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of First National Bank.

On October 11, 1958, she married John Ramlet at St. John’s Congregational Church in La Crosse, Wis. Together they raised three sons, and moved to Chippewa Falls in 1966. Once her children were all in school, LaVonne resumed her banking career at First Federal Savings and Loan. She continued until her retirement in 2000.

LaVonne valued her family, church and community. The family joined Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. LaVonne was an active volunteer and member of the congregation until her passing. Many remember her dedication to the members of the community, and her involvement in Sunday school, church council, CLCW (Central Lutheran Church Women), and the Martha Circle.

In addition to church, LaVonne dedicated time to serving her community. She was a sorority sister of Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years, and member of the local chapter of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization). LaVonne loved to read, and could be spotted almost any day working in her beloved garden.

LaVonne is survived by her husband, John; sons: Thomas (Tammy) Ramlet, Todd (Jan) Ramlet, and James (Katie) Ramlet; siblings: Kenneth Herlitzka and Helen Herlitzka; grandchildren: Matthew (Amber) Ramlet, Kayla Ramlet, Cortney (David) Albricht, Michael (Kari) Ramlet; step-grandchildren: Kristen (Adam) Wredberg, Laurissa (Steve) Brunk, Sarah (Ryan) Kessler, and Caleb Walz; great-grandchildren: Jayce Ramlet, Sawyer Ramlet, Calla Albricht, Charlie Albricht, and Kaydence Ramlet; and step-great-grandchildren: Owen and Sadie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Milo and Thelma Ramlet; and brothers, John Herlitzka and Robert Herlitzka.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

A visitation will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday.

For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed, and a recording will be available to view at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/LaVonne-Ramlet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Central Lutheran Church Women.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.