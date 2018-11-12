Lavonne Mindrum

Lavonne C. (Mettille) (Taylor) Mindrum, 85, of La Crosse died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse.
She was born Nov. 27, 1932, in La Crosse to Eugene and Marie (Kaiser) Mettille.
Lavonne is survived by five children, Kathryn Spencer (Bill) of Cottage Grove, Minn., Doug Taylor (Ann) of Plymouth, Minn., Dan Taylor (Jeanne Watson) of Madison, Wis., Tammy Larkin (LeRoy Wilder) of La Crosse and Sandra Fournier of Littleston, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Molzahn of Onalaska. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Virginia Larson and Marilyn Murray; a brother, Richard Mettille Sr., her first husband, Donald Taylor and second husband, Arne Mindrum; and a grandson, Joshua Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, Marian Chapel with Monsignor Charles Stoetzel officiating. A private burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, and again, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or www.alz.org. For a complete obituary please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.