LA CROSSE — Lawrence A. “Larry” Hogden, age 76, of La Crosse passed away at his home on Monday, January 10, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish, 1732 State St, La Crosse, WI 54601, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A full obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.