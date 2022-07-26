CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lawrence “Bud” J. Duss Sr., age 86, of Chippewa Falls passed away July 22, 2022.

He was born July 10, 1936, to Lawrence and Rozella (Derks) Duss in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from the Stanley High School in 1954. On April 11, 1959, Lawrence married Rita Ryba; together they had three children. He served in the Air Force for four years, worked at Mason Shoe for 39 years and also Princeton Valley Golf Course. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Rita; children: Larry (Denise), Ricky (Jackie), Jane (Joe) Simmons; grandchildren: Crystal (Adam) Huset, Richard, Alex (Nikki), Billy (Maggie), Andrew, Ashley (Josh) Sarazen, Nathan (Ashley) Simmons; step-grandson, Andrew Grikstas; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Mary) Mahr; sisters: Rita (Kenny) Romanski, Mary Lou Miland, Sandra Wanish, Roxanne (Tim) Caswell); brother-in-law, James BaDour.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Rozella; step-father, Leo Mahr; daughter-in-law, Tamara Duss; brothers: Donald (Carol) Duss and Gerald (LaVern) Duss; sisters: Arlene BaDour and Grace (Lauren) Kyes.

The family would like to thank the staff of Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home & Hospice of St. Joes.

Private service will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.