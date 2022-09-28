LA CROSSE—Lawrence Coleman, 95, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 in La Crosse. He was born February 28, 1927 in rural Crawford County, WI, to Roy and Letha (Ertel) Coleman. He was raised on the family farm with his siblings Helen and Douglas. He graduated from Gays Mills High in 1944 and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Helen Helgerson on June 14, 1944. After a short stint in the Army during WWII, he returned to La Crosse where he worked for Trane company for more than 40 years.

He and Helen had five children and spent their entire married life residing in La Crosse. They were lifelong active members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, until it closed a few years ago. They were active in many volunteer activities, such as Causeway, Mobile Meals, Come to Supper and their church. Larry was a great fisherman, superb wine maker and amazing handyman. He was a strong, gentle man. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 78 years Helen; children: Kay (Tom) Lee, Susan Sleik, Janet (Mark) Wienkes, David (Kathleen) Coleman; son-in-law, Roy (Ellen) Campbell; brother-in-law, Rolf Helgerson; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Mike), Peter (Cori), Dan, Kathy, Matthew (Margaret), Nathan, Megan (Jeremy), Eric, Lee (Des), Kirk (Renee); 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Letha; in-laws: Ole and Inga; siblings: Helen and Douglas; daughter, Laurie Campbell; son-in-law, Jon Sleik and two infant grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held in the Faith and Life Center at Riverside Transition Living Center on October 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. There will be no visitation prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sugar Creek Bible Camp, Salvation Army, or the charity of your choice.