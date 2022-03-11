TOMAH—Lawrence “Fritz” A. Fredrickson, 87 of Tomah was called to glory on Friday, March 4, 2022, with Zetta, his loving wife of 59 years by his side at the Serenity House. He was born to Raymond and Alta (Brahmer) Fredrickson on July 24, 1934, at 2:30 p.m. in Farmington Township, La Crosse County the second oldest of 15 children. He was a member of the La Crosse Central High School graduating class of 1952. Fritz enlisted into the United States Army Reserve as a Teletype Interceptor serving for over 4 years during the Korean War with a year and 9 months stationed in Okinawa. Fritz was confirmed into the Lutheran Faith on March 16, 1962, and on June 16, 1962, Fritz was united in marriage to Zetta M. Gollnick at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah.

Furthering his education, Fritz attended vocational school in La Crosse to be a printer, and later worked for Lawrence Zabo printing and as a guard at Jellystone.

Most folks around the Tomah area would have met Fritz, through some of the many organizations that he was a member of. Most notably, St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah Lions Club, Monroe County Reserves, American Legion and Tomah Police department.

As a faithful and devoted member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Fritz served as a past secretary and assisted with ushering and greeting members for most of his life. He assisted with training the younger generation on the importance aspects of ushering.

As a member of the Tomah Lions Club for over 50 years his dedication to serve the community was a very important part of his life. He was able to participate in countless community events supporting their mission of serving the community doing whatever is necessary to help. The Toy Collection Program, collecting glasses and assisting with transportation of the Lions Eye Bank most precious gift of sight were some of the club’s missions he was passionate about. He cherished the friendships that were made along the way.

Fritz had a passion for Law enforcement. He joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Reserves in 1975 and dutifully served until his health would no longer allow him, assisting with transport and extradition of prisoners, providing security, crowd control at many public events, assisting with traffic control, and assisting with the Citizen Police Training Program are just a few of the long list of duties Fritz has assisted with throughout the years. Even though it was voluntary position, Fritz held the position with a great amount of earnestness and respect.

Fritz was also a member of the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201 and was a member of the post’s military funeral honors team another duty in which Fritz held with the utmost honor and respect for his fellow military comrades.

Working as a crossing guard for the Tomah police department, many of the younger generation would recognize Fritz from his Crossing Guard post on the corner of Superior Ave. and Monroe Street where for at least 15 years he safely assisted the children of St. Mary’s, Tomah Middle School, and St. Paul grade school across the busy streets on their way home.

Throughout the years, Fritz received many awards and recognitions for his dedicated served, always remaining humble and forever grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of so many.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Zetta of Tomah; three grandchildren: Bob (Amy) Overby, Rich (Nichole) Overby, and Jared Mallory; four great-grandchildren: Mason, Joshua, Jackson, and Tegan; siblings: Russell, Barbara, Shirley, and Helen. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by daughters: Charlotte Mallory and Linda Overby; a son-in-law, Doug Mallory; siblings: Robert, Ronald, LaVerne, Donovan, Harlan, Janice, Edward, Harold and Frederick.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. The Pastor’s of St. Paul’s will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Memorials in Fritz’s memory can be given to Tomah Lions Club and St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.