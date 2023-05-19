CHETEK—Lawrence G. Ford, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Chetek, WI

Lawrence was born August 31, 1938 in the Town of Anson, the son of Roy and Lela (Fye) Ford, Sr. Lawrence grew up in the Town of Anson and moved to Chippewa Falls.

On May 19, 1962, Lawrence married Carolyn Pritchard at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. They later moved to the Town of Arthur (Drywood) where they raised their three children and retired from Jim Falls Dairy (AMPI) after 30 years of service.

Lawrence enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, and walking thru Lake Wissota State Park and Irvine Park. He also enjoyed biking and collecting golf balls with his grandchildren. During the winter you could find him ice fishing with his wife, brothers, children and grandchildren.

Lawrence is survived by his loving wife Carolyn; two sons: Larry (Jocelyn) Ford of Spooner and Keith (Valerie) Ford of Lomont, FL; and daughter, Pamela Kohnen of Chetek; one sister, Donna Helland of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Ryan Ford, Niki Ford, Jessica Ford, Nico (Sami) Ford, BreAnna (Blake) Hatinen, Kaylie Kohnen and John “Johnny” Kohnen, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, on the way; and two step-granddaughters: Michelle Cotts and Brittany (Eliot) Kahn.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Gary Ford, Mory Ford, Roy Ford, Jr., Marvin Ford, and Kenneth Ford; three sisters: Ruth Stelzer, his twin, Lois Howe and an infant sister; grandson, Joshua Ford in infancy and brother-in-law, John (Margaret) Pritchard.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield Street in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.