CHIPPEWA FALLS—Lawrence Herman Boos, 92, of Bloomer, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Mayo Health System in Bloomer.

Lawrence was born November 27, 1930, in the township of Tilden to Leopold and Mildred (Benish) Boos.He attended St. Peter’s Catholic School through the 8th grade and then worked on the family farm and neighbor’s farms until he enlisted in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955 serving during the Korean Conflict. On August 11, 1956, Lawrence married Doris Bowe at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. He worked at Klinger Farms for most of his life, while working on his own farm that they purchased and moved to in 1963.

Lawrence loved working as a farmer, butchering and was always busy taking care of the livestock, planting and harvesting. He was a hunter and fisherman from a young age. He taught his children and grandchildren to fish. In the summertime, he could always be found picking strawberries and seasonal goodies and sharing his pickings. He was a smart card player, and one could always hear him ask to play euchre, “just 3 games”. He and Doris enjoyed spending time with family and friends and were both often found together on Sundays playing cards and visiting with friends. He loved to watch a good golf tournament but never played a game of golf and he always rooted for the Cubs and Vikings. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and quick wit by everyone who knew and loved him. Lawrence is survived by three daughters, Mary Jo (John) Paulus, Sandra (Brian) Hable both of Chippewa Falls and Lisa (Jim) Reineck of Hudson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Peacock, Jolene Paulus (Joe Kaphing), Kyle (Ashley) Hable, Amanda (Dan) Oates, Evan and Ella Reineck; and great grandchildren, Nolan, Rylan and Cullan Peacock, Grayson and Rhett Hable. And his sister, Cecilia Zwiefelhofer.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; and two brothers Bernard and Jerome Boos. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. Peter’s Church in the town of Tilden. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Friends may call from 10 am until the time of services at St. Peter’s Church in the town of Tilden.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Vita Care, Dove and Mayo Health Systems for the care they provided.