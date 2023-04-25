CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lawrence “Larry” J. Imbery, 98, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his residence.

Larry was born April 13, 1925, in Crescent, Wisconsin, the son of Adolph and Ann (Dollendofer) Imbery.

Larry proudly served in the U.S. Army 89th Infantry from 1944 to 1946 during World War II.

He married his best friend’s sister, Dolores Komro, on Aug. 12, 1947, at St. Anthony’s Church in Drywood, and they were a foursome from then on.

After working on the family farm for two years, Larry worked as a machinist for Kohls John Deere Dealership in Eau Claire, then worked at Chippewa Plastics for 10 years and finished his work life as a carpenter/millwright for the Local Carpenters Union #1074 in Eau Claire.

Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially on his land in Drummond, Wisconsin, where he spent many weekends with his family and friends at his special place.

He loved checking up on his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, and he was so proud of them. He had the best stories about the “good ole days!” He enjoyed watching his Packers with his wife and sharing a pizza.

Larry is survived by one daughter, Lana (Chuck) Schuster of Chippewa Falls; son, Gary (Patti) Imbery of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Brad (fiance, Connie) Schuster and Melissa (Dan) Burgess; great-grandchildren: Ashley (Chris) Blume, Cheyenne (Ryan) Miller, Courtney Schuster, Brandon Schuster; and great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte “Charlie” Woldness; brother-in-law, Grant (Marie) Komro; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dolores; his parents; one brother, Raymond Imbery; and three sisters: Dorothy LaCina, Louise Nagle and Gertrude “Trudy” Tetzloff.

Lana, his daughter, and Gary, his son, are especially thankful for the time they were able to spend caring for him, supporting him and just for sharing the time they had left.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.