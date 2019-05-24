Lawrence “Larry” Robert Rudolph, 73, of Tomah passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 28, 1946, in Tomah, to Arthur and Beulah (Jackson) Rudolph. He was united in marriage to his loving wife, Judy (Iverson) Rudolph. She survives and will miss being with him daily.
Also surviving are his children, Kip and Rick Muench; stepchildren, Tanya (Reid Ransom) Lamon, Billie Jo (Gary) Jansen and Willard “Sonny” Lamon Jr.; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Ellis (Darlene) Rudolph, Wayne (Gloria) Rudolph and John (Gloria) Rudolph; as well as several nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Arthur; twin sister, Lorraine; and brother, Merlin.
Larry is a graduate of Tomah High School and served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He worked for 43 years at Trans Continental (formerly Union Camp/ Exopak). He liked to coon hunt and do wood working. Larry was a man who liked to be outdoors, whether it be bird watching or doing yard work. He enjoyed watching Westerns and fishing. He shared many stories with his grandson, Tanner, who will cherish those forever. Most of all Larry’s family will remember him as a caring man who loved his family.
Private family services will be held and he will be laid to rest in Wyeville Cemetery.