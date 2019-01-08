Lawrence “Larry” L. Ripley
Lawrence “Larry” L. Ripley, 52, of Westby died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 15, 1966, in Viroqua, to John and Ann Ripley. Larry spent some of his childhood in California and New Mexico and then moved to Westby, where he attended and graduated from Westby High School. On July 27, 2007, he married Barb (Weber). He worked at Cenex in Westby and Flocks Heating, prior to working for Vernon County.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; parents, Ann and Bill Welk; children, Jenna (Shane) McNamara, Justin (Melissa) Bolstad; grandchildren, Cadi Johnson, Harlow Bolstad and Claire McNamara; siblings, Laura (Jim) Brueggen, Paula (David) Sanchez, John Ripley, Sarah (Ed) Erickson; his stepbrother, Charles Welk; and stepsister, Cara Welk.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Shaun Welk.
A visitation were held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Vosseteig Funeral in Westby, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor George Shick will officiate.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.