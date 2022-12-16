TILDEN — Lawrence V. Beaudette, 94, of Tilden died peacefully under the care of Moments Hospice at Aggies Country Living on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Lawrence was born to Villa and Odelia (Butak) Beaudette in Chippewa Falls on Dec. 18, 1927. On July 5, 1949, he married Marcella Swoboda at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Together they were members of Notre Dame Catholic Church. Along with Marcella, they had a dairy farm in Tilden, Chippewa County. Lawrence enjoyed hunting and gardening, but most of all he cherished his time spent with his family.

Lawrence is survived by his three sons: Franklin (Vicky) Beaudette of Tilden, William (Mary) Beaudette of Lindstrom, Minnesota and Edward (Darlene) Beaudette of Tilden; one daughter, Michele (William) Koch of Bloomer; five grandchildren: Jaclyn (Jake) Johnson, Patrick (Kristy) Beaudette, Amanda (Brad) O’Donnell, Lori (Jarrod) Nelson and Melissa Klein; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; sisters: Pat (Marty) Krafcik and Marge Wenzel both of Bremerton, Washington; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcella, in 2013; brothers: Ambrose and Dan.

The funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Fr. Jesse Burish will be officiating. The interment will be in Hope Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Notre Dame Catholic Church, Aggies Country Living or the donor’s choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aggies Country Living and Moments Hospice for all the kind and loving care given to Lawrence.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.