LA CRESCENT, MN—Lawrence William Ryberg, 77, of La Crescent, MN, passed away peacefully at Mayo Health System in La Crosse on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Larry was born to Drexel and Rose (Gauvin) Ryberg in St. Paul, MN, on January 27, 1945. He married the love of his life Connie (Mc Cormick) on September 26, 1964. He joined the Navy, which brought them from San Diego, CA to Genoa, WI, where he had landed a job working at the Nuclear Power Plant. He worked at Dairyland Power Cooperative until he retired in 2008. At that time, he was Director of System Operations in the main office in La Crosse, WI.

He truly loved his family and really knew how to live life. Larry and Connie spent winters in Florida, summers up Nort’ at his sister Sue’s lake cabin and traveled all over the world visiting his daughter Cindy and her family in nearly every location she was stationed while she was in the Navy. He loved listening to music, fishing, golfing, boating, the good old days in the Bar City Van Club (get nuts and boogie!), sitting in his beautiful backyard, walking the beaches along the ocean, the Vikings (SKOL!), and providing extreme job security (several times a week) to Sam’s Club and Amazon employees!

If you met Larry, even once, you knew he was quite a character and left an impression on each person that had the opportunity to meet him. Whether it was for his quick wit, questionable sense of humor, his smile that was usually followed by a belly laugh or just his kind, very generous nature. His hugs were also pretty impressive, they weren’t bear hugs, more like “Lar” hugs. He is going to be missed like crazy.

Larry—I will go on loving you forever. There has never been another man, there could never be. You are the one who taught my soul to sing.

Love you more, me

He is survived by his wife Connie; two daughters: Nicki (Darrell) Subera, Ginger (Larry) Cote, sister, Shirley, brother, Drex (Jean); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and a son-in-law Brady Montel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Carol (Russ), Sue (Jack) and one daughter, Cindy Montel.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral Home, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. Visitation will be held at the funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.