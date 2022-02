LA CROSSE — Le Roy F. Crandall, 81, of La Crosse, WI, died on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born on March 18, 1940, in La Crosse to Morris and Gwendolyn (Wensel) Crandall.

There will be no services at this time. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.