LA CROSSE—Lea Ann “Ma” Hardie, 80, of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 5:09 at the Benedictine Manor Care Center in La Crosse She was born April 15 1943 to Joseph and Elaine Bibeau. She married Thomas D. Hardie on August 11, 1972 in La Crosse.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tom; their sons: James with wife, Chrystal Rygiel, Mathew Hardie and Sarah Brooks, among them six wonderful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents and in laws; her daughter, Cynthia Rygiel; and her sons: Duane and Troy Rygiel.

Thank you to the outstanding care providers at both Mayo Hospice and Benedictine Manor.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska.