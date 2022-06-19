LA CROSSE — Leah C. Webb, 91, of La Crosse peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home.

She was born on December 9, 1930, to Howard and Helen (Scheifley) Crees in Pennsylvania. Leah married Raymond Webb. They enjoyed golfing and traveling together. In 1998, he preceded her in death.

Leah is survived by her daughter, Holly Struver; son, Buddy Webb; four granddaughters: Amanda (Phoenix) Struver, Heather (Jeremey) Gonyo, Arianna Struver, and Cheryl (Dave) Richardson; a great-granddaughter, Thea Gonyo; extended family, Anne Hardiman and Jonathan Moran.

A private family service will be held at Dickinson Family Funeral Home. Entombment will be in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

