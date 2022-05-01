 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leatrice Ann (Allen) Zuleger

APPLETON, Wis. — Leatrice Ann Zuleger, 84, of Appleton, Wis., and formerly of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So. in La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will take place in St. Joseph Mausoleum in La Crosse at a later date. Leatrice’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

