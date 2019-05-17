Try 3 months for $3
Lee A. Allen

Lee A. Allen, 81, of La Crosse died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Burial will military honors will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Ferryville Cemetery, Ferryville. Complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

