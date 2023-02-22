Lee James Glasel, 92, passed away at Brookdale Clare Bridge assisted living center in La Crosse onFebruary 20, 2023.

Lee was born on April 26, 1930 in Wausau, WI to Frank and Viola (Schroeder) Glasel. He graduated fromWausau East High School in 1948. On June 15, 1957 he was united in marriage with Phyllis Bloom of Wausau and were married for 65 years. They moved to La Crosse in August of 1962 when Lee joined the English Department at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. He taught for 29 years and retired as Professor Emeritus.

Lee was in the army during the Korean War from 1952 – 1954 where he played trumpet with the 323rd Medical Field Service Band at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in music from UW – Stevens Point in 1955 and received a graduate degree from UW –Madison in 1960. He taught music and English in Abbotsford and Marshfield, WI before moving to La Crosse.

Lee was a well-known trumpet player in the La Crosse area. He was a founding member of the Tom Lee Orchestra, the Grumpy Old Men Big Band and the Seven Rivers Jazz Band. He also performed with the Stardust Big Band, the Great River Big Band, the Wayne Solberg Orchestra and many other groups over the years.

During the summers when he wasn’t teaching, Lee traveled with the Clyde Beatty – Cole Bros. circus playing trumpet with the band. Later, Phyllis and Mark joined him, and they traveled with their travel trailer with various circuses for several summers.

Lee was a member of the American Legion Post 52 in La Crosse. He was honored to be the bugler forthe Honors Platoon playing military ceremonies and veteran funerals for many years.

Lee had many interests including traveling to Florida every winter with Phyllis, attending music concerts, attending UW-L football games to hear the Screaming Eagles Marching Band and playing in bands with all his musician friends as well as meeting new musicians. He loved family gatherings especially cookouts, but his favorite times were spent with his five grandchildren and attending their numerous events.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Darlene Westcott of Wausau, three brothers-in-law: Richard Westcott of Wausau, Oscar Haugsby of Racine, and John Proell of Milwaukee and three sisters-in-law: Virginia Haugsby of Racine, Bonnie Proell of Milwaukee and Shirley Dalton ofMinneapolis.

Lee is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children: Mark (Mardeana) Glasel and Nancy (Joseph) Clark; his grandchildren: Troy (Ama Freeman: Ameerah, Israeh) Glasel, Tyler (Taylor Rowe) Glasel, Haley (Ethan) Behrens, Brianna Clark, and Kendra Clark; brother-in-law, Douglas (Mavis) Bloom and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Gundersen medical staff, Brookdale Clare Bridge staff and St. CroixHospice staff for their outstanding and loving care of Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse and the First Congregational United Church of Christ music fund.

Visitation is at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse on Friday, February 24 from 4:00—6:00 p.m. and at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2503 Main Street, La Crosse on Saturday, February 25 at 9:00 a.m. Service will follow at 10:00 a.m., the Rev. R. Kent Cormack will officiate. A ceremony with military honors will be given at Woodlawn Mausoleum following the church service. A luncheon at the church will follow the ceremony.