VIROQUA—On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Leland Leroy Bailey found peace at Vernon Manor in Viroqua WI, at the age of 78.

Leland was preceded in death by his wife, Carol. Dearest father of Michelle (Robert) Chrzanowski. Dear brother of Paul (Wanda) Bailey, Jean (Stan) Miller, Judy Bailey, and Lucy Bailey. Further survived by other relatives, friends, and co-workers. Leland was a retiree of Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired after 35 years of service in the brush division.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Leland’s memory to Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, 754 Williamson Street, Madison, WI 53703, or online at WCBlind.org.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Viroqua, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.