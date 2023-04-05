VIROQUA—Leland Mathew “Lee” Volden, age 97, formerly of Viroqua, WI, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Aase Haugen in Decorah, IA. He was born in Harmony Township, Vernon County, on December 1, 1925 to Ole C. and Delia E. (Hanson) Volden. After graduating from Viroqua High School in 1943, Lee enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II, serving as a Radio Operator/Gunner on B-36 and B-24 bombers from 1944-1946. Following his service, Lee earned his pilot license and loved flying airplanes. He worked as a geological land surveyor for Western Geophysical until 1949, before returning to the family farm, near Viroqua. He met Donna Hauser at a dance at the Avalon in La Crosse, and they married at Trinity Lutheran Church on October 18, 1952. Leland purchased the family dairy farm in 1963, where he farmed until 1991.

Lee will be remembered as a hardworking farmer who was up before the sun every day and usually worked well past sunset. He was an International Harvester Tractor man who milked a Jersey herd, and raised corn, oats, alfalfa, and tobacco for many years. He enjoyed listening to Paul Harvey and watching Westerns with his family after chores were done. During summer, Lee enjoyed canoe outings on the Kickapoo River with relatives or traveling to airshows, while in Winter he went snowmobiling with neighbors. Leland was a member of the American Legion, belonged to a neighborhood card club, participated in church book clubs, and was a member of a local square dance club. He was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church. After his retirement, Leland and Donna moved to a smaller acreage near West Prairie, before going to live at Maplewood Assisted Living in Viroqua and at Aase Hagen in Decorah. When Donna passed in 2018, they had been married for 66 years and raised five children together.

Lee truly loved visiting his children and grandchildren whenever possible. Family reunions allowed him to travel to destinations like the Black Hills, Yellowstone, Hawaii, Yosemite, Lake Tahoe, and cruise to Alaska. Lee survived cancer, a quadruple heart bypass, and suffered with dementia in later years.

Blessed be his memory—May he rest in peace.

Leland is survived by his five children: Mark (Vicki) Volden; Eric Volden, Cindy (David) Legg, Rhonda (Chris) Storlie, and Renae (Kevin) Smith; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; and his siblings: Bernice Solberg, Ona Allen, Helen Ramsette, Glen Volden and Donald Volden.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Rich McLeer officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at the church. The family suggests that memorials in Leland’s name be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice.

