SPARTA — Lenna M. Hanson, 85, of Sparta passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta, with Reverend Jim Scaife officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, in Sparta, and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Memorials are preferred and may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Gundersen Lutheran Foundation and Delta Kappa Gamma. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.