Lenore Italiano, 88, went to heaven on June 1, 2022. She was born in La Crosse on June 4, 1933, to Ruth (Yanke) and Arthur Haefner. She graduated from Logan High School in 1951. Lenore and her late husband Frank were heavily active in the community through the performing arts and in their church, Grace Lutheran in La Crosse.

Lenore was the Executive Manager for the Symphony School of America. She was the first manager of the La Crosse Youth Symphony and the first Executive Director of the Pump House Regional Arts Center. In 1982 Lenore and Frank received the Wisconsin Governor's Award for the Arts in recognition of their impact on the arts in Wisconsin. She truly was “the great woman behind the great man.”

When Frank developed Pleasoning Gourmet Seasonings, Lenore was once again the force behind the scenes. She loved Jesus and put her faith in action by volunteering to feed the workers doing restoration after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Lenore and Frank were active members of Grace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for several decades, played organ, directed the adult choir, taught a women's Bible class, served on the founding council for Lutheran Girl Pioneers, and organized a church orchestra for special occasions.

She taught private piano lessons and used her piano skills in many ways. In her later years she played for nursing home residents. It is perhaps no accident that she lived to be 88 and there are 88 keys on the piano!

Lenore enjoyed volunteering as a Docent at the Historic Hixon House Museum and as an actor doing portrayals for the La Crosse Historical Society Cemetery Tours.

She is survived by children: Dan (Carolyn) Italiano of Fargo, N.D., Ruth (Mike) McCabe of Champlin, Minn., Kathy Boarman of La Crosse, Wis., Frank, Jr. (Gretchen) Italiano of Crete, Ill.; step-children: Paul (Susan) Italiano of St. Louisville, Ohio, Vicki (Ron) Reed of Phoenix, Ariz., George (Linda) Italiano of La Crosse, Wis.; her sister, Anita Dankert of Palmer, Neb.; her sister-in-law, Jean Haefner of Two Rivers, Wis.; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Schumacher Kish Funeral Home, La Crosse. The funeral will be June 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church (2720 26th St. S., La Crosse, Wis.), with an hour of visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Pastor Andrew Franzo will officiate. Internment and lunch will follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.