HOLMEN — Leo H. Waldenberger, 97, of Holmen passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Father John Parr will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Green Mound Cemetery. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.