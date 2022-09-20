 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leon E. Schaper

LA CRESCENT—Leon E. Schaper, 89, of La Crescent, MN., died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home in La Crescent. Memorial services will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Anna Sorenson will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Gittens Leidel American Legion Post 595 La Crescent.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the services. Private family burial will take place in the Prince of Peace Cemetery at a later date.

