CHIPPEWA FALLS—Leon Edward Guite, 91, passed away peacefully into God’s hands at the Chippewa Falls Wisconsin Veteran’s Home on December 25, 2022. Leon was born December 30, 1930 in Chippewa Falls to Edward and Irma Guite. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1949.

Leon proudly served in the United States Airforce and was stationed at Randolph Airforce base in Texas during the Korean war.

He worked at Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled for 30 years and later went on to drive tour busses for Chippewa Trails Bus Company, providing him with many opportunities to travel throughout the United States.

Leon married Carolyn McKinster November 26, 1955 and celebrated 52 years of married life. They resided in Chippewa Falls, WI where, together, they raised their four children. The two of them enjoyed traveling and being together with family and friends. Leon was especially proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His smile was brightest when in their company.

During Leon’s youthful years he enjoyed playing baseball, hunting, fishing, and golfing. Leon took an interest in building custom made golf clubs, making numerous sets for golfers in the Chippewa Valley. Later in life Leon developed an interest in model trains and airplanes and spent many hours putting them together. Leon will be remembered by many as a kind, generous, gentle, and trustworthy friend, who loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.

Leon is survived by four children: Steven Jacobson (Sandy), Shell Lake, WI, Christine Jacobson, Chippewa Falls, WI, David Guite (Sandi), Altoona, WI, Patricia Guite, Chippewa Falls, WI; seven grandchildren: Shane Jacobson, Megan Jacobson, Joshua Jacobson (Robbin), Abby Jacobson, Jennifer Olson (Steve), Scott Guite (Deelia), Michael Guite (Lauren); eight great-grandchildren: Gracynn and Brecklynn Guite (Scott), Owen and Averie Olson (Jennifer), Mila Guite (Michael), Braden Jacobson (Abby), Lucas and Cullen Jacobson (Joshua); and one brother, Albert Guite (Judy), Eau Claire, WI.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Guite, and parents, Edward and Irma (Lancette) Guite.

A Celebration of Life will take place January 7, 2023 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m., with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., and a luncheon to follow. Military rights at 1:30 p.m. in Forrest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls WI.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.