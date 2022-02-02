LA CROSSE—Leon R. Goyette, 62, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his home due to complications of COPD. He was born August 26, 1959 in Libertyville, IL. to Eugene and Ian (Ziebell) Goyette. He attended Onalaska High School and attended two training centers for color and design. Leon was a hardworking man, employed by several companies throughout his life’s journey. Leon was passionate about fishing, a lifelong sport taught to him by his father. He loved the Green Bay Packers, dressing up on weekends to cheer them on in his Packer gear. Leon was a master refinisher, excelling in both metals and woods. He could turn a piece of junk into a thing of beauty. Leon was devoted to those he loved. In his honor, raise a glass of his favorite drink, the margarita. He will be deeply missed.