SPARTA—Leona Elizabeth Leis, 96, of Sparta, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bridge Path Assisted Living, Sparta.

Leona is survived by her 13 children: Clifford (Gail Nelson) of Sparta, Stanley (Linda) of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Leon (Irene) of Sparta, Ernest Jr, (Marilyn) of Sparta, Jim (Chris) of Sparta, Stephen (Barb McAlear) of Bangor, Julie (Allan) Anderson of Sparta, Janice (James) Niemeier of Janesville, WI, Janie (Gary) Hartung of Green Valley, AZ, Jackie (Paul) Dwyer of Tomah, Jill (Daryl) Oswald of Norwalk, Doug (Mary) of Sparta, and Randy of Mondovi, WI; one brother Eugene (Lori) Steidl of Ontario, CA; 38 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday at the church. Online condolences and the complete obituary may be found at www.schanhoferfh.com

LANHAM-SCHANHOFER FUNERAL HOME, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.