Leona May North (Kolpien), 77, formerly of Colfax and Eau Claire, currently of Eleva, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2023, with her family by her side with the assistance of the Hospice of Mayo Health in Eau Claire. She was born on Oct. 12, 1945, in Eau Claire to her parents, Leo and Marie Kolpien (Lawrence). She was one of six siblings. Leona went to Elk Mound Schools until she was 15 years old. She met, courted and was the babysitter of Charles North for his children. She then married him on July 3, 1963, in Boise, Virginia.

She became mother to their six children. She worked for various employers in the area, consisting of Super 8 motel as housekeeper, Karl and Cindy's Embers America, Chicken Hut (Randy's Family Restaurant) and Chick-a-Dee's restaurant as a cook and for Norm Dodge at The Do Dodge. She was also co-owner of North Country Auto Salvage with her husband. She spent her free time taking care of her children, nieces, nephews and many grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and cooking for many family functions. She loved giving back to her community by appearing on the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethons over the years. She was also an active member of her family church, Truax Congregational, and in other countless charities that she would raise money for.

She loved doing crosswords, playing cards and frequently attending flea markets and swap meets among car shows with her family members. She was also a very avid Green Bay Packers fan, and she could be heard from houses down the way cheering for the Green and Gold. She also loved listening and going to country music festivals and loved the late Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty and Kenny Rogers to name a few. She also adored country singers such as Alan Jackson and Dolly Parton.

Leona is survived by her children; Charles North Jr. of Chippewa Falls, Tammy (Mark) Wibel of Eau Claire, Denise (David) Lester of Eleva, Tracie North of Eau Claire and James (Sarah) North Sr. of Chippewa Falls. She is further survived by her 25 grandchildren, including their spouses, 25 great-grandchildren, and one very special great-great-grandson, Augustus: and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; siblings; her youngest child, Michael North; and a very special grandson, Anthony Charles North.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Truax Congregational United Church at 1008 50th St., Eau Claire. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. There was a luncheon following the service at the church.

She will be buried at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery on Highway M in the spring.

Special thanks go to Felicia, Shannon, Marne, Karen, Christy, Roxanne and Jed from the Mayo hospice team, and to Thomas from Stokes, Prock and Mundt Cremation Society of Wisconsin for being a compassionate and empathetic funeral director apprentice.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.