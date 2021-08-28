Leonard John Kapanke

Leonard enjoyed spending his time playing his accordion, watching westerns, listening to sermons on the radio and caring for his beloved farm and cats. Leonard had an active interest in the world and current affairs. He loved to tell his visitors about what was happening locally, nationally and worldwide. Many visitors stood with their hand on the door knob, ready to leave, but riveted to the stories he told so freely and well. He also liked to grace his visitors with a song or two on the accordion before letting them out the door.

Leonard’s faith was the cornerstone of his life and he was a lifetime member of the Hamburg Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. Leonard lived his life in the grace of God and as a reflection of God’s Love. His humility, curiosity, and desire to do good will be sorely missed.

Leonard is survived by his sister Karleen. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Hamburg Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home of Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.