Leonard L. La Due

Leonard L. La Due, 87, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Gundersen Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Burial with Military Honors will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

