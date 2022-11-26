CHIPPEWA FALLS—Leonard “Lenny” Goettl, 73, of Chippewa Falls, Town of Tilden, died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice after a long battle with corticobasal degeneration, a rare progressive neurologic disease.

Lenny was born on June 22, 1949 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Albert, Sr. and Veronica (Swoboda) Goettl.

He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1967 and attended the Farm and Industry Short Course at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Lenny was fortunate to have two careers during his life, both of which he loved and never considered to be work. Following his marriage to Kathy Murphy on May 9, 1970 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls, he farmed on his home farm in Tilden where they raised their three children. In 1996, he began DOA Pest Control which he owned and managed until 2014. He took great pride in providing service to many farmers, businesses and friends in over 15 counties in Wisconsin. He met many interesting people and enjoyed spending extra time talking with his customers, especially farmers.

Lenny’s greatest source of pride was his three children and seven grandchildren. He loved attending their school programs, concerts and sporting events. His best days were when one or all would come to visit. He was also a great Wisconsin fan, cheering for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

Lenny had a great love for hunting and spent many happy hours in the woods, especially at his hunting shack in Sheldon. Following retirement most of his winter days were spent chasing coyotes along with his buddies, the Coyote Cruisers.

Lenny and Kathy also enjoyed traveling with friends and family, taking many trips to Mexico, Las Vegas, and Branson. They also traveled to many “away” games to watch the Packers.

He was an active member of Notre Dame Parish, a charter member of the Tilden Lions Club, and spent many years as a member of the McDonell Booster Club.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two daughters: Heather (Tony) Thornton and Holly (Scott) Vavra; and one son, Jake (Elysia); he is also survived by seven grandchildren: Kayla, Emily, and Carly Vavra, Caleb and Greta Thornton, and Drew and Gracie Goettl. He is further survived by two brothers: Michael (Beverly) and Albert (Nancy) Goettl; three sisters: Emily (Clarence) Meinen, Marilyn (Randy) Bowe, and Cheri Stolt; brother-in-law, Vernon Steinmetz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his friend, Shandy, the last of many dogs that were a great part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clement Goettl; sister, Eunice Steinmetz, brother-in-law, Wayne “Skeeter” Stolt and sister-in-law, Bertha Goettl.

The family would like to sincerely thank Mayo Clinic Hospice nurses and therapists for their wonderful care of Lenny during his last months. We also send a huge thank you to all friends, neighbors and relatives for the many visits and treats. Lenny was amazed at all the support and love which brightened many of his days.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.