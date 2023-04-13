Leonard R. Spaag, age 90, of Winona, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2023, at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, Winona.

Leonard was born on January 12, 1933, to Alfred And Frieda (Reps) Spaag. He attended the Stockton Valley School in his youth and helped his family on the farm until his enlistment in the US Air Force in February 1954. As an Aircraft Jet Fighter Mechanic, he worked on several of the leading edge fighters of the time at his assignments to include California, Alaska, and Duluth, Minn. He was discharged in February of 1958 and was always proud that he had served his country well. After discharge he returned home to the Stockton Valley area.

Leonard was joined in marriage to Carol (Dunn) on July 25, 1964, at St. Mary’s Church in Winona. Together over 49 years with the love of his life they raised their four children. He is survived by his daughter Sue (Steve) Puffpaff, Chicago, Ill.; and sons Dennis (Irene Innes) Spaag, Chicago, Ill.; Mark (Susie) Spaag, La Crosse, Wis.: and Mike (Amy) Spaag, Lakeville, Minn. He enjoyed the love of his grandchildren Fred, Jordan, Paul, Nick, Tia and Ethan. He was also great grandfather to Noah, Finn, Jack, Lydia, Ben, Theo, Nate, Kennedy and Margo.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two sisters and two brothers.

He worked at Fiberite in Winona in the laboratory and later in purchasing after his discharge from the military. When the RTP Inc. company was later formed in Winona, he was their Traffic Manager until his retirement in March of 1995.

Leonard enjoyed sharing his stories from his time spent in the US Air Force. He also enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, flowers and gardening, as well as the birds that always seemed to be present around their yard and home no matter the season. A somewhat quiet family man, he and his wife, Carol, always put family first and enjoyed the company of their family and close friends whenever possible.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, Minn., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation an hour prior. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.