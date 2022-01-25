Leonard Reinhart

A private family service will be held. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brownsville. McCormick Funeral Home is assisting the family and a full obituary and online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. Please mail cards to: Lynette Muller, 105 N. Pleasant St., Preston, MN 55965.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Heritage Court in Houston, where Leonard was able to live these last years and to La Crescent Health Services for the wonderful, loving care they both showed their father while he was a resident.